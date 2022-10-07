Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday at Keeneland

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday.

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.

The Fall Meet runs through October 29, with races on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A number of fans at the track on Friday told us it’s their first time at Keeneland.

One gentleman even traveled from Pennsylvania. He says he’s watched Keeneland races from home for years, but he’s always wanted to come and experience the atmosphere in person.

Lena Kelley, who traveled from Texas, says not only is this her first time at Keeneland, it’s her first time at a horse race. She and her husband came all the way from Texas to experience the first day of the Fall Meet.

“I’m just an animal lover all the way around and I love to watch the horse races on TV and it’s just something to see live to come see live,” Kelley said.

While general admission tickets for the first Friday and Saturday are sold out, there are still some tickets available for most days.

