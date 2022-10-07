Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat.

If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.

The most important thing to do in order to keep your system up and running while the temperatures are cold is proper maintenance. That includes changing your filters.

Also, it is important to note that the first time you cut on the heat it may trigger your smoke alarms but is nothing to be concerned about.

“Normally, when they turn their heat on, usually it is 2-3 degrees below what they have it set on,” said Matt Amick, service manager of Fayette Heating and Air. “So, your secondary heat strips will kick on the heat pump. Which will burn that dusty stuff that collects over the summer. It’s normal, you’re gonna smell it the first time. The second time it comes on it’s nothing to be alarmed about. It is just a normal thing that happens.”

If you need assistance this winter, Fayette Heating and Air is open year-round to help with all of your heating and cooling needs.

