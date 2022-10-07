Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend

As furnaces get fired up during the cooler weather, there are a few tips that Fayette Heating...
As furnaces get fired up during the cooler weather, there are a few tips that Fayette Heating and Air want you to keep in mind.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat.

If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.

The most important thing to do in order to keep your system up and running while the temperatures are cold is proper maintenance. That includes changing your filters.

Also, it is important to note that the first time you cut on the heat it may trigger your smoke alarms but is nothing to be concerned about.

“Normally, when they turn their heat on, usually it is 2-3 degrees below what they have it set on,” said Matt Amick, service manager of Fayette Heating and Air. “So, your secondary heat strips will kick on the heat pump. Which will burn that dusty stuff that collects over the summer. It’s normal, you’re gonna smell it the first time. The second time it comes on it’s nothing to be alarmed about. It is just a normal thing that happens.”

If you need assistance this winter, Fayette Heating and Air is open year-round to help with all of your heating and cooling needs.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s currently a large police presence near the Tates Creek Branch of the Lexington Public...
Police arrest man in connection with shots fired report that led to large police presence
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.
Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding
Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
Lexington police investigate deadly crash

Latest News

The Kentucky wildfire hazard season started on October 1, and it will last until December 15.
Kentucky has now entered wildfire season
Police Lights MGN
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a shooting in Richmond.
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges