Kentucky has now entered wildfire season

The Kentucky wildfire hazard season started on October 1, and it will last until December 15.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry.

RELATED: State officials urge Kentuckians to be fire-wise as wildfire season begins

Joe Naylor, the assistant chief at Garrard County Fire District 1, says there are important rules and restrictions that come with the notice.

“You cannot burn anything or anything capable of burning within 150 feet of any woods from 6 in the morning to 6 at night. At any time, any county judge can order a ‘no-burn’ for that individual county,” Naylor said.

He says with the lack of humidity and rain, there’s a chance their county could receive a no-burn notice soon. People are only allowed to burn tree limbs, and brush, but when people burn other debris, it becomes a bigger issue.

“It’s very dangerous right now going into dry season in the fall, leaves falling. They’re going to die a whole lot quicker, and people should just be safe with anything they’re burning or throwing cigarettes, or anything out their windows,” Naylor said.

“As dry as it is, it wouldn’t take long to burn a couple acres,” he stated.

He says it’s important for people to follow the burn notice and make sure they know all the requirements.

Naylor says it’s important to reach out to your local fire department or non-emergency dispatcher before you burn anything to make sure it is allowed in your area.

