Kentucky Newsmakers 10/9: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; Fayette Co. Coroner Gary Ginn

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mayor Gorton seeking re-election. Gorton is running on her record from the last four years and her experience in city government that goes back to the 1990s. A career registered nurse, Gorton’s professional career met the moment when COVID-19 caused havoc.

RELATED: Kentucky Newsmakers 10/2: Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber; Fayette Co. coroner candidate Larry Owens

She’s also pushed projects along like the town branch park, hiking trails and dog parks.

A major challenge for Gorton and the city has been growing gun violence and personnel shortages within law enforcement.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn also speaks with us as he hopes to fend off a challenge from Larry Owens.

