Kentucky Newsmakers 10/9: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; Fayette Co. Coroner Gary Ginn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mayor Gorton seeking re-election. Gorton is running on her record from the last four years and her experience in city government that goes back to the 1990s. A career registered nurse, Gorton’s professional career met the moment when COVID-19 caused havoc.

She’s also pushed projects along like the town branch park, hiking trails and dog parks.

A major challenge for Gorton and the city has been growing gun violence and personnel shortages within law enforcement.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn also speaks with us as he hopes to fend off a challenge from Larry Owens.

