Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner.

Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near Richmond Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

