Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges.

According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive.

Both were arrested on charges of criminal abuse and failure to report child abuse or negligence. Kavanaugh has an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence to go along with the two prior charges.

Both were arraigned in court Friday.

Lexington police say the investigation is still ongoing.

