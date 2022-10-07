Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges.

According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive.

Both were arrested on charges of criminal abuse and failure to report child abuse or negligence. Kavanaugh has an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence to go along with the two prior charges.

Both were arraigned in court Friday.

Lexington police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s currently a large police presence near the Tates Creek Branch of the Lexington Public...
Police arrest man in connection with shots fired report that led to large police presence
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.
Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding
A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
Lexington police investigate deadly crash

Latest News

As furnaces get fired up during the cooler weather, there are a few tips that Fayette Heating...
Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend
Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a shooting in Richmond.
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges
This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the...
Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland