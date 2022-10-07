Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in a southern Kentucky jail today, accused of stealing gasoline from church vans.

That crime happened on Monday, and sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County say once pictures of the crime were posted, they were able to quickly make arrests.

The two were arrested after video was posted of them in a red truck in the parking lot of the Victory Baptist Church in Lily. Two vans were vandalized, with holes cut in their gas tanks.

Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a variety of drug charges from the paraphernalia they were found with. They were arrested on Old Whitley Road about 3 miles south of London. Both are now in the Laurel County jail. Scott is also facing outstanding charges for not appearing in court on a bench warrant for shoplifting and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are both facing several charges. (Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)

We’re still trying to get information on how much damage was done to the church vans and what it will take to fix them.

