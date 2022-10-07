WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding its Fall Meet.

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

Race days for this year’s Fall Meet:

  • Oct. 7-8-9
  • Oct. 12-13-14-15-16
  • Oct. 19-20-21-22-23
  • Oct. 26-27-28-29

