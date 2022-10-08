Ally Blake’s Forecast | A freeze warning up across the state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! A freeze watch is still up across most of the commonwealth as temps hover in the 30s--brrrrr! Unfortunately today, highs struggle in the upper 50s.

Let’s get to it! After starting off in the 30s with abundant sunshine and some fog, temps likely rise this afternoon into the upper 50s with chilly winds. If you are heading to Keeneland you may need a light jacket, but for the UK game against South Carolina... a bigger coat will be needed as we stay in the 40s. Tonight a freeze warning goes into effect as a larger and more widespread area likely dips below freezing. A mix of sun and clouds is likely as high pressure continues to hold on. Temps likely stay in the low 60s. The start of the work week is dry with sunshine. Highs continue to rise into the 70s. Mid to upper 70s are possible later this week. Wednesday evening a strong cold front will move through. This will give us the chance to see some stronger showers and storms. It will hopefully wrap up by Thursday afternoon.

I hope you all have a great day and stay warm!

