Alzheimer’s awareness event returns to Rupp Arena

By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Rupp Arena, and friends, volunteers, and supporters came out to spread awareness about the disease.

In the United States, more than 6 million people have Alzheimer’s. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia.

“It was a life changer, I mean my mom was my best friend, and to see her not be able to recognize me breaks my heart,” said Michelle Prewitt, an attendee of the event. “So this cause is wonderful. So many people came out early to support us, it’s just a blessing.”

Alzheimer’s and dementia is a disease that affects memory and other cognitive functions.

“Just to see everyone here that has been touched by the disease and seeing us all come together and show our support,” said Madison Price, Activity Director at Fritz Farm. “I really hope that we can find our first survivor.”

One of the other attendees, Reda Harrison, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago when she was 58. She attended the event with her friends, family, and her dog Dolly.

“I am 62 now, I believe I am probably at stage 3 of Alzheimer’s and so this is my first walk because of Covid. So we are just getting started,” said Reda.

This year, over 800 people attended the event and raised over $160,000 for the cause.

“To me, this is a celebration that all of us can get together and love on each other,” said Reda

The organization hopes that with the money donated, they can continue the funding for research to ultimately find a cure one day.

