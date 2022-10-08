Evans Orchard prepares their pumpkins for weekend frost

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Evans Orchard is full of some very excited pumpkin pickers, as people of all ages search up and down for just the right gourd.

“I picked this one because it’s super heavy so I knew it would be good to carve,” said Addison, a pumpkin patch goer.

Addison and her dad Charles have a wheelbarrow full of good, carveable pumpkins.

“I will probably just carve a basic pumpkin with the teeth,” Charles said.

A safe choice, while Addison goes for something a little more on the spooky side.

“Maybe like a witch face.”

And while it has been the perfect weather during the day to pick out your perfect pumpkin, those at Evans Orchard said they are preparing for potentially much colder weather the next few nights.

“Right now, we have some pre-made cotton type cover. We’ll lay it over the big pile we have here right outside the store. Whatever is out in the field, it’s on it’s own. It may get kissed with a little bit of frost right on top,” said owner Kevin Evans.

As owner of the orchard, Kevin Evans said a little bit of frost wont hurt. They just don’t want their crops to freeze.

“You usually get that frost, which is about right now, an average thing. We’ll get some of that. And if we can get through that night or two then it gets warm again. Then we’ll run through the end of October and then it doesn’t matter what happens.”

The colder nights mean about an extra hour of work for Evans and his crew, but that still leaves plenty of time for Addison to inspect every pumpkin.

“To make sure it doesn’t have cracks in it, to make sure it’s not moldy, and to make sure it’s not green,” said Addison.

