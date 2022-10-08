Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

Lexington police announce the arrest of a man wanted in Michigan on a murder warrant.
Lexington police announce the arrest of a man wanted in Michigan on a murder warrant.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant.

Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US Marshall Service received a tip about Javion Burrell.

The Flock cameras helped locate a vehicle connected to Burrell in Lexington. Burrell was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was arrested for an outstanding murder warrant from Wayne County, Michigan.

Lexington police say the cameras were “instrumental in location the suspect quickly and efficiently.”

The city began installing the Flock cameras earlier this year. In April, Lexington police announced new details about how the cameras had helped in investigations.

