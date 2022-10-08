Gorton, Kloiber discuss crime in WKYT interviews

Gorton, Kloiber discuss crime in WKYT interviews
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Sunday, Mayor Linda Gorton sits down with WKYT’s Bill Bryant for Kentucky Newsmakers.

With one month before the election, there are several issues to cover, especially gun violence and public safety.

“Unfortunately we are following what we are seeing nationwide,” said Gorton. “We do have some differences here and it is frustrating. People say to me, ‘this isn’t Lexington.’”

“We didn’t get here overnight,” Gorton’s opponent, David Kloiber said on Newsmakers last week. “I think that’s the first thing everyone can agree with. It was a lot of things over many years. The pandemic didn’t help, but we also aren’t necessarily helping ourselves.”

In a new ad this week, Kloiber says murders in Lexington are up 30 percent compared to 2021.

Gorton says violent crime as a whole is down, including gun-related homicides. She says domestic violence makes up for 12 homicides, adding there were zero at this point last year.

The city stands at 37 homicides for the year, which was last year’s record number.

