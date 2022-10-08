Lexington Rescue Mission brings mental health and addiction recovery resources to local park

The first-ever ‘Fall Up Festival’ was hosted at Douglass Park.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The month of October marks seven years of being clean for Shannon Smith.

“Society looks at us in a whole different way. You have a stigma of being an addict. They think we’re bad people but we’re not bad people we just made bad choices. a lot of us, drugs have taken over and having a place to live is not important. drugs is what’s important,” said Recovery Coach at Recovery Café, Shannon Smith.

Smith uses her experience to help others get clean, working at Recovery Café.

“We empower them to be a better person. There are different paths of recovery so we do get maybe some people with mental illness but of course addiction is part of mental illness,” said Smith.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, certain mental disorders are established risk factors for developing a substance use disorder. With this connection in mind, Lexington Rescue Mission hosted their first ever “Fall Up Festival’ to connect community members with a number of mental health and addiction recovery resources.

“I think a lot of times people don’t realize just how many agencies, how many organizations, are providing really great services right in our neighborhood, said Executive Director of Lexington Rescue Mission, Laura Carr.

Lexington Rescue Mission works to help those whose lives have been broken by trauma, addiction and incarceration.

“What we’ve seen is, just in the last 12 months, we’ve taken more than 50 people into long-term treatment programs and as people get into those treatment programs they get their minds clear, they get healing and they come out on the other side. They just are incredibly thankful that somebody took the time to meet them at their point of need,” said Carr.

For more information on Lexington Rescue Mission, click here.

For more information on Recovery Café, click here.

