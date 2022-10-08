Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County is closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 23 have been closed for several hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Sgt. Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be re-opened around 5 p.m.

He says a tire blew out on the vehicle causing it roll over on its side. The accident was blocking all three southbound lanes.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

The truck was carrying pallets of food which spilled all over the interstate.

