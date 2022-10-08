Tracking Frosty Overnight Low Temperatures

A Freeze Warning is Active for Central and Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a sunny and cool weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. A calm wind and clear sky will cause overnight lows to cool to the middle and upper 30s, which is why a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are both active. Here are some tips on how to keep your favorite plants safe from the ice-cold hand of Jack Frost.

  • Bring plants indoors.
  • Water plants thoroughly before the freeze.
  • Cover plants with a cloth.

I have some good news, this nice weather, only warmer, continues as we start the new week.

A cold front will push across the area midweek, sparking a few showers and storms.

Highs warm to around 80 by Wednesday and cool back to the 60s, behind the front, late week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

