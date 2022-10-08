UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September.

The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th.

Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who has now been identified as 66-year-old Timothy Cravens, was reported to have life-threatening injuries. The other three were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Cravens died early Friday morning (October 7th) at around 1:30 a.m. at UK Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.