WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

Friday night highlights
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 (10/7/2022)

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 2 (10/7/2022)

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 2: Great Crossing at Montgomery County, Pikeville at Sayre, Nicholas County at Paris, North Laurel at Pulaski County.

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 3 (10/7/2022)

Week 8: High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Madison Southern at Woodford County, Southwestern at Whitley County.

