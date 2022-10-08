WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 (10/7/2022)

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 2 (10/7/2022)

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 2: Great Crossing at Montgomery County, Pikeville at Sayre, Nicholas County at Paris, North Laurel at Pulaski County.

Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 3 (10/7/2022)

Week 8: High School Game Time, Pt. 3: Madison Southern at Woodford County, Southwestern at Whitley County.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.