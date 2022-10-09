Ally Blake’s Forecast | A frosty start followed by a nicer stretch

Sunday Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a bone-chilling cold start across Kentucky with temps around freezing. A freeze warning is still up across most of eastern and central Kentucky till 9:00 AM EDT. Temps today likely rebound back into the low 60s.

Let’s get to it! After we get some more sunshine highs are likely in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds dominates as high pressure continues to our east. Tomorrow we start off not as cold as today in the upper 30s and rising to near 70 degrees. We stay dry till at least Wednesday. Temps even get to almost 80! On Wednesday the wind picks up significantly ahead of our cold front that can bring stronger showers and storms. The timing on this system is likely late Wednesday night into Early Thursday morning. Thursday morning temps are only going to drop highs in the 60s. Most of the showers should wrap up by midday. Friday into the weekend looks dry in the 60s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week!

