Crews respond to fire in downtown Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the city said the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420 and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews with the GFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department were on the scene, actively working the fire, officials said. Hours later at noon, fire personnel remained on the scene as heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg is closed from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive, according to a release.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

