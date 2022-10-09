Hazard church brings fall festival to kids affected by flood

Fall Festival at Homeplace Community Center
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Ary, Ky. (WYMT) - The flood destroyed almost everything along Highway 476 in Perry and Breathitt Counties, prompting a local church to hold a fall festival for kids in the area.

First Presbyterian Church from downtown Hazard settled at Homeplace Community Center to bring kids living in the outskirts of Perry County some fun.

“This was a central location and we just thought you know why ask somebody to come into Hazard to get stuff when we should bring it to them,” Tracy Counts, the event organizer, said.

Kids got to paint pumpkins, participate in a cake walk and eat a hot meal.

While the sizzling grill was the only thing that was physically warm on a chilly fall evening, warmth inside the heart of others brought joy not experienced in months.

“We just wanted to be the feet and hands of Jesus, to people, who don’t have a lot of hope right now,” Counts said.

Only a buzzing phone was needed to initiate one neighbor helping another.

“When they called me to join this to bring stuff over here to help these people, I was thrilled to do it,” Donna Campbell, a volunteer at the event, said.

Campbell, who is a secretary at the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department, said they are still working with locals living in tents, which is a big concern as cold temperatures arrive.

