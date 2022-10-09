London-Corbin Airport hosts first air expo since COVID

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Corbin Airport held an air expo Saturday, offering food vendors, inflatables and even airplane rides.

The airport showcased a host of aircraft, including vintage aircraft, several local planes and a skywrite.

This event was the airport’s first air expo since before the pandemic.

”We want to do bigger and better,” said Matthew Singer, the airport’s manager. “The last couple have been mostly static displays, maybe one airplane that came out of a museum or something, so we decided post COVID, we wanted to do something bigger and better and maybe we use this for a building block.”

Singer said although there were a few hiccups before the event, he could not have asked for better weather or such a good turnout.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
Police Lights MGN
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
Lexington police investigate deadly crash

Latest News

The pumpkin patch is open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until dark and all proceeds go to benefit...
Pike County animal rescue hosts pumpkin patch to provide for animals
Organizations gather to support struggling addicts
WATCH | Organizations gather to support struggling addicts
The first-ever ‘Fall Up Festival’ was hosted at Douglass Park.
Lexington Rescue Mission brings mental health and addiction recovery resources to local park
A truck carrying yogurt rolled over on I-75 in Scott County after a tire blew out causing it to...
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash