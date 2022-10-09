No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (WKYT) - The number 19 Kentucky Volleyball team completed a perfect road sweep over the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking them in five sets (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday night behind 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford.

The Cats gave up six set points in the opening set that ultimately cost the Wildcats as the Razorbacks got set point at 30-29.

The Wildcats clawed their way back into it in the fifth set, as it won its first five-set match of the year.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play and is sitting in first place in league action as its overall record improves to 10-5.

UK hosts Ole Miss Wednesday at 8:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.