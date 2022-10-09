No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas

The number 19 Kentucky Volleyball team completed a perfect road sweep over the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking them in five sets (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday night behind 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford.
(Source: UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (WKYT) - The number 19 Kentucky Volleyball team completed a perfect road sweep over the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking them in five sets (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday night behind 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford.

The Cats gave up six set points in the opening set that ultimately cost the Wildcats as the Razorbacks got set point at 30-29.

The Wildcats clawed their way back into it in the fifth set, as it won its first five-set match of the year.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play and is sitting in first place in league action as its overall record improves to 10-5.

UK hosts Ole Miss Wednesday at 8:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
Police Lights MGN
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
Lexington police investigate deadly crash

Latest News

wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the...
Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland
You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day...
WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina