Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14

Wildcats’ offense struggles without quarterback Will Levis
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance TD midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14.

MarShawn Lloyd added a 2-yard touchdown run on the Gamecocks’ first snap right after Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the opening play. That quickly seized momentum against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who began with freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback in place of injured Will Levis, who wore a protective on his left foot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
Police Lights MGN
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
Lexington police investigate deadly crash

Latest News

No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas
wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the...
Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland
You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day...
WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland