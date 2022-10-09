‘This is a family’: EKY church celebrates its 100th birthday

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many members of Petrey Memorial Baptist in the Walkertown area of Perry County would describe the church as a beacon on the hill.

“This is one of the most terrific churches I’ve ever been involved in and to be with them twice is really outstanding, but to be here for this celebration is even more exciting,” said Butch Pennington, one of the church’s former pastors.

On Sunday, former and current church members gathered to celebrate Petrey Memorial’s 100th birthday.

“We’ve eaten, we’ve eaten, and we’re gonna eat again,” said Terry Feltner, the church’s choir director and pianist. “We had a big cookout last night under the big tent and we had cornerstone music, which was awesome. And today, we’re gonna have our former pastors give a sermon and then we’re gonna have a big catered meal afterwards.”

The church’s current pastor Sam Stacy said he attributes the church’s longevity to its ability to accept change.

“I think this is a family atmosphere, being able to relate to the community, being able to change as society has changed, because church services today aren’t like they were a hundred years ago,” said Pastor Stacy.

Feltner, who is also the church’s WMU president, said the congregation’s commitment and love for Christ has also helped them to withstand the test of time.

“I just think its amazing that a church can sustain everything that goes on in this world for a hundred years, so I’m very blessed and I feel like god has blessed this church to still be able to witness our people and to be a lighthouse on this hill for a hundred years,” said Feltner.

