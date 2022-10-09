Tracking a Workweek Warm up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another frosty night for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A Frost Advisory is active for Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Danville, Richmond, Hazard, Pikeville, London, and Somerset.

The nice weather, we enjoyed, over the weekend, sticks around for the start of the week. The good news, temperatures warm to around 80 by midweek.

A cold front will push across the area Wednesday into Thursday, sparking a few showers and storms. Highs warm to around 80 by Wednesday and cool back to the 60s, behind the front, late week. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

