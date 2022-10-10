9 years later, father and son redeem birthday hot chocolate at a local coffee shop.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cup of Commonwealth is taking one small sip, to bring the community together. They are filling mugs with kindness and a dash of sweetness.

In return, some people are paying it forward to others by buying a beverage and leaving their message on a sleeve.

Justin Benton left a note for his soon to be son, Liam in 2013.

“Nine years ago, I came in on a whim, wrote down just a general statement on how excited I was to be a dad, not knowing who was going to arrive. I put it up on the board, and then forgot about it,” Justin said.

Now, Liam gets to celebrate his golden birthday with his family and a cup of hot chocolate.

“I don’t really know how to describe it,” Liam said.

Their plan for the day includes a trip to the aquarium and building Legos.

Liam said it was going to be a fun, but exhausting day. But at least he got to start the day off bright and early, with a delicious drink with his dad

Justin said today means a lot to him and his family.

“A lot of time has passed, and I’m just kind of grateful that we are able to drink coffee together. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” Justin said.

This shared story will be one they will never forget.

“I’m just grateful to be his dad, that’s the whole point of it really,” Justin said.

It all started with a thought, a simple gesture, and a brief moment in time, that they now get to experience together.

