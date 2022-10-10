Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cold Front Ahead

cold front
cold front(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a cold early October weekend with temps visiting the 20s for the first time this season. As we look into the week ahead, we find a strong fall storm system ready to bring changes to our part of the world.

Temps won’t be as cold this morning with lots of frosty 30s showing up to start the new week. This afternoon looks amazing once again with highs ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s from east to west across the state.

Those numbers come up for Tuesday as we enjoy another amazing fall day here in Kentucky.

Changes begin to show up Wednesday as our strong fall storm system cranks across the plains and works into the Mississippi Valley. Mild temps will be joined by an increase in clouds and a gusty southwest wind as this system gets closer to us. A few late day showers and storms may even show up in the west.

Those showers and storms then overspread the region Wednesday night and Thursday as our fall cold front surges in here. Winds will be very gusty as temps crash quickly from west to east.

Winds may gust to 35-40mph along and behind that front and there’s even the chance for a few strong storms.

Highs by Friday are only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another shot of cold air then sweeps in here by the end of weekend into early next week. This one may be even colder.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th.
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

Latest News

We'll see highs climb again this week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Warm through the middle of the week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs
The nice weather, we enjoyed, over the weekend, sticks around for the start of the week. The...
Tracking a Workweek Warm up
Another frosty night for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A Frost Advisory is active!
FastCast | Tracking a Frosty Night