Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cold Front Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a cold early October weekend with temps visiting the 20s for the first time this season. As we look into the week ahead, we find a strong fall storm system ready to bring changes to our part of the world.

Temps won’t be as cold this morning with lots of frosty 30s showing up to start the new week. This afternoon looks amazing once again with highs ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s from east to west across the state.

Those numbers come up for Tuesday as we enjoy another amazing fall day here in Kentucky.

Changes begin to show up Wednesday as our strong fall storm system cranks across the plains and works into the Mississippi Valley. Mild temps will be joined by an increase in clouds and a gusty southwest wind as this system gets closer to us. A few late day showers and storms may even show up in the west.

Those showers and storms then overspread the region Wednesday night and Thursday as our fall cold front surges in here. Winds will be very gusty as temps crash quickly from west to east.

Winds may gust to 35-40mph along and behind that front and there’s even the chance for a few strong storms.

Highs by Friday are only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another shot of cold air then sweeps in here by the end of weekend into early next week. This one may be even colder.

