Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day

Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats.
UK Men's Basketball Pro Day. Chet White, UK Athletics
UK Men's Basketball Pro Day. Chet White, UK Athletics(Chet White, UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats.

The Joe Craft Center was buzzing and the Wildcats showed their ability, first measuring the max vertical jump where senior forward Jacob Toppin notched a 45-inch vertical.

For sophomore forward Daimion Collins, an extra platform was brought in as he hit the ozone with a 46.5 inch jump.

Players also went through a variety of drills and scrimmaging. Reigning National Player of the year, senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, was running the floor, just as he did a year ago.

Prior to that, Calipari tweeted that redshirt senior guard, CJ Fredrick, would not be participating, as he had “turned his ankle” and was “out for a few days”, but added, “Happy it’s not serious”.

Fredrick missed all of last season after a surgery for a hamstring injury in November, but prior to that, he was the nation’s leading returner in career three-point field goal percentage.

The Cats will take the court Friday night as Big Blue Madness tips off at 7:00 P.M. inside Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th.
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school

Latest News

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas
wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the...
Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland