Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the suspect in a shooting in downtown Lexington is moving forward.

Police say Adrian Black Jr. shot on October 2 someone near the Fifth Third Pavilion. Black is charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

The victim survived the shooting and is recovering at a hospital.

The case against Black is moving to a Fayette County Grand Jury. Black and his attorney decided not to go ahead with Monday’s preliminary hearing and waived that right, but there was something that the pair wanted to discuss with the judge.

The defense entered a motion to amend a no-contact order that was put in place after the shooting. Black’s father and the victim’s father were both in court and asked the judge to allow Black to visit the victim while he is in the hospital.

The judge told the defense that they would have to contact the district attorney to get that change in the no-contact order worked out.

For now, the trial moves forward.

Black’s case will go before a Fayette County Grand Jury which will decide whether or not to indict Black on his three charges.

Police and sheriff deputies say that they were able to arrest Black quickly after that shooting because officers were already in the area doing extra patrols as part of an effort to stop violence downtown.

