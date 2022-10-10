Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs

Warm through the middle of the week.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week.

Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.

Another midweek cold front will sweep across Kentucky for the second half of the week. You’ll see those daytime highs fall from the 70s down to the low and mid-60s in just a day. That front will mean business and could spark some strong to even severe thunderstorms in parts of Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

