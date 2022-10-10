Lexington Fire Department names new Junior Fire Chief

Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior...
Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department welcomes a new member to its staff - a fifth grader, who is now Junior Fire Chief.

Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief.

This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.

So, Millcreek Elementary student Tumlinson mapped out her house and devised several detailed fire escape plans for her family.

Firefighters say her essay and fire escape poster stood out among the 75 contestants.

“I was shocked and I didn’t think it was going to be me. I thought it would be somebody else,” Tumlinson said. “I was proud of myself when they said my name.”

Over a four-day period, Reese will have lunch with the chiefs, tour a business, meet the mayor and, of course, firefighters will take her to get free ice cream.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th.
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

Latest News

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle,...
COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
File image of classroom
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame