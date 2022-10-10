Lexington Fire Department names new Junior Fire Chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department welcomes a new member to its staff - a fifth grader, who is now Junior Fire Chief.

Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief.

This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.

So, Millcreek Elementary student Tumlinson mapped out her house and devised several detailed fire escape plans for her family.

Firefighters say her essay and fire escape poster stood out among the 75 contestants.

“I was shocked and I didn’t think it was going to be me. I thought it would be somebody else,” Tumlinson said. “I was proud of myself when they said my name.”

Over a four-day period, Reese will have lunch with the chiefs, tour a business, meet the mayor and, of course, firefighters will take her to get free ice cream.

