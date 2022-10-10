Lexington’s ‘Go See Trees’ scavenger hunt underway

It’s Tree Week in Lexington and the city is kicking off the 5th year of the “Go See Trees"...
It's Tree Week in Lexington and the city is kicking off the 5th year of the "Go See Trees" scavenger hunt.
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Tree Week in Lexington and the city is kicking off the 5th year of the “Go See Trees” scavenger hunt.

It’s a great way to experience fall foliage and learn about native trees. The City of Lexington has over 100 different parks.

For the challenge, the city has chosen 16 different parks and trees to search for. In order to participate, one must go online to print out a “Go See Trees” fall challenge passport.

There are 16 different trees included in the challenge that you can search for. You can answer the questions from the trees and record the answers in your passport.

Heather Wilson is the program manager for Urban Forestry for the City of Lexington and she says this challenge also teaches the community what trees are best for their backyards.

“So, to be able to go out and look at your tree. See what it looks like out in your landscape to see if you have the right space, to make sure you don’t have any overhead powerlines that are going to be impacting the growth of that tree,” said Wilson. “To make sure you have it far enough away from your house so that as it continues to grow it is not going to impact your roof or your windows. Really to make sure the tree has plenty of space for it to grow as it needs to.”

The challenge runs now until November 7. You can email your passport here to be entered for a prize.

