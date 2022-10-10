Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of attacking two people with a box cutter in Woodford County.

Versailles police arrested Jordan Wilson on Sunday morning.

Police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her sister at a home on Poplar Circle.

Both victims were treated for lacerations and released from the hospital.

Police say Wilson told officers that he didn’t remember attacking either of the victims.

He is charged with second-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.