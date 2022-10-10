Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

Latest News

Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks
Rodney Reed
Supreme Court to hear DNA evidence case of Texas death row inmate
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student