Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm system sweeps from the Plains States into the Great Lakes. That drags a cold front through here with gusty winds, showers and strong storms, and a big drop in temps behind it.

The Storm Prediction Center has the low-end risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Local damaging winds will be possible with this setup.

Windy and chilly air then sweeps in here behind that fast-departing front on Thursday. That sets the stage for another frost and freeze by Friday morning with highs on Friday upper 50s to low 60s for most of us.

Another cold front then drops in here late this weekend and early next week. This likely brings even colder air, but exactly how this happens is still a work in progress.

