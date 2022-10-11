Foul play now suspected in disappearance of Wayne Co. man, sheriff says

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky family is pleading for help in a missing person case.

Ricky Griffis hasn’t been seen since July 4.

Both police and his family in Wayne County suspect a crime was committed. They believe something may have happened to him while he was in this car with other people.

They were able to recover his car, his wallet and his cell phone. They also say some strange communications were received from him in the days after he was last seen, but there’s still no sign of him.

“God is going to do justice to the one who does this. And I’ll leave that in God’s hands,” said Alice Mabe, Griffis’ mother.

She says the last text message she got from her son’s phone was not characteristic of how he would communicate with her. She believes he was with the wrong crowd the last time he was seen or heard from. She does not believe he will be found alive and even the Wayne County sheriff says foul play is suspected.

She admits he was involved in drugs but that he did get treatment and came home clean. Now, he hasn’t come home at all, leading to a nightmare she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“We just need to know the truth. We want to know where he is. We’ve been given false leads, told lies,” she said.

The Wayne County sheriff says it’s possible a crime was committed but the evidence is still being gathered. Part of that includes polygraph tests which are still being performed.

Anyone with information should call their local police or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The family has also set up a GoFundMe for a reward.

