Funding announced to support grassroots efforts to stop gun violence in Lexington

Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by One Lexington Director Devine Carama and Community Response...
Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by One Lexington Director Devine Carama and Community Response Director Larry Johnson to announce the $150,000 investment.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says that they’re investing in grassroots efforts to stop gun violence.

The city announced the start of annual investments in local nonprofits as a way of cutting down on violence.

Tuesday morning, city officials said the role of government isn’t to reinvent the wheel when it comes to stopping violence. Instead, it’s to support those who are already doing it.

Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by One Lexington Director Devine Carama and Community Response Director Larry Johnson to announce the $150,000 investment.

Going forward, registered 501C3 organizations can apply for up $7,000 in mini-grants and stipends to support the work that they’re doing. Officials also announced a $30,000 grant from Cities United with half going towards supporting victims of gun violence and their families and the other half going towards providing re-entry programs for offenders coming out of jail.

Carama says these resources can be vital to helping put people back on the right path and curbing retaliatory violence, which can help break the cycle of violence that we see in Lexington.

“This just isn’t us throwing money anywhere. This money is going to individuals and organizations that can help us keep our community safe, and to me that makes my heart smile,” Carama said.

Officials say this funding is going to be an annual thing to try to support nonprofits in their fight against violence.

Officials also said they will be announcing a three-year strategic plan to cut violence. They say they’ve been partnering with Cities United to develop this plan for years and they expect to release this plan in the coming weeks.

