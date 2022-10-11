Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stick in the 70s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another temperature spike will drive highs back to the mid-70s.

We are right in the middle of a sweet spot in Fall weather. Temperatures will likely reach the mid-70s for daytime highs. This is just about as good as it gets for this time of year. It puts us slightly above normal. This isn’t the only day we have like this, Wednesday will feature that same warm air mass. There’s a shot that somebody sees an isolated 80-degree reading.

Another strong Fall cold front will drop through the region on Thursday. As it makes its way through Kentucky, strong to severe storms are possible. These probably happen pretty late in the day on Wednesday and early Thursday. Any that develops could produce damaging winds for our area. It has the potential to be a little messy with those stronger gusts.

Take care of each other!

