Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job.

Allen Congleton’s fiancé, Sarah Williams, originally took a job in road construction to support his family.

“On the back of his application, it said that he wants to provide for his daughter and his family and that’s why he needed the job,” Williams said. “I thought that was sweet.”

But she says Allen also did it to make the people who drive those roads safer.

“He really just wanted to help people and he felt that was like a good way to keep them safe,” said Williams

His fiancé says Allen knew it was a dangerous job, but she never saw the events of September 29th coming. Kentucky State Police say Allen was directing traffic at a construction site along Ky. Route 57 in Lewis County when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. He was just 25 years old.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any family,” said Ashley Flickinger. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody.”

Ashley Flickinger befriended Allen through her boyfriend. The two worked together on a crew at George B. Stone, based in Mount Sterling.

“I about have an anxiety attack every morning, because I don’t ever want to get the phone call that it’s him,” Flickinger said of her boyfriend.

Now, she’s working to ensure the safety of all of Kentucky’s road workers - in Allen’s honor. She started a petition to amend state laws which say that only emergency vehicles can use blue lights.

″It’s clear that blue lights are the only lights that will catch people’s attention,” Flickinger said.

Flickinger says it’s an even more important change following the passing of the infrastructure bill at the federal level, as she fears more road workers could be hurt or die on the job.

Allen’s father, Richard Lytle, says if it could save one life, it would be worth it.

“I think this is a very easy change we can make,” said Flickinger. “It’s not asking for too much.”

You can read and sign Ashley’s petition here.

The suspect in this deadly collision is set to appear in Lewis County District Court tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

26-year-old Joshua Henderson’s charges include reckless homicide, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

