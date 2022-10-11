Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo “minor” knee procedure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball head coach, John Calipari, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that Oscar Tshiebwe, will undergo a “minor” knee procedure.

The defending National Player of the Year was out on the court Sunday evening as UK held it’s annual Pro Day for NBA scouts, where Calipari said the scouts “loved what they saw,”, but Calipari said he sat out the senior forward at practice Monday and had him get examined as a “precaution”.

According to Calipari, the procedure should only last about 15 minutes to “clean some things up” and is “not a big deal”.

Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff. He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 11, 2022

The Cats are set to showcase their talent for fans Friday night during Big Blue Madness, which starts at 7:00 P.M. inside Rupp Arena.

