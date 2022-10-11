Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo “minor” knee procedure

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach, John Calipari, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that Oscar Tshiebwe, will undergo a “minor” knee procedure.
Oscar Tshiebwe logged a double-double on Saturday as UK knocked off Florida, 78-57.
Oscar Tshiebwe logged a double-double on Saturday as UK knocked off Florida, 78-57.(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball head coach, John Calipari, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that Oscar Tshiebwe, will undergo a “minor” knee procedure.

The defending National Player of the Year was out on the court Sunday evening as UK held it’s annual Pro Day for NBA scouts, where Calipari said the scouts “loved what they saw,”, but Calipari said he sat out the senior forward at practice Monday and had him get examined as a “precaution”.

According to Calipari, the procedure should only last about 15 minutes to “clean some things up” and is “not a big deal”.

The Cats are set to showcase their talent for fans Friday night during Big Blue Madness, which starts at 7:00 P.M. inside Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Bridge blocked due to semi-truck fire
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire

Latest News

UK Men's Basketball Pro Day. Chet White, UK Athletics
Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
UK and Gonzaga have agreed to a six-game series, the schools announced on Thursday.
UK, Gonzaga announce 6-year series