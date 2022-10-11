Reports: Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2014.(Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, according to several news outlets.

Her family reported her death on Tuesday, according to NBC News and People Magazine.

The London-born actress graced screens, theaters and stages for decades.

Lansbury notable roles included the crime-solving novelist Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote” and Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated movie “Beauty and the Beast.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Police Lights
Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls...
Foul play now suspected in disappearance of Wayne Co. man, sheriff says
budget
Fall is a great time to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses
Fall is a great time to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses