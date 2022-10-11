School board discusses impact of nationwide Adderall shortage on FCPS students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a nationwide shortage of the frequently used ADHD medicine Adderall.

The Fayette County School Board discussed the situation during its meeting Monday night.

Boardmember Stephanie Spires alerted school board lobbyists about the shortage of meds for students diagnosed with ADHD, ”I have talked with several professionals and parents and this has been brewing since July. As a large district, we are in a position to advocate for students and families we need to make sure that those who can impact the situation are taking action now.”

The district says school nurses met Tuesday to address the issue.

“They are prepared to process new physician orders and assist families who are experiencing hardships in finding medications,” said Debbie Boian, FCSP Health Services Coordinator.

National reports point to a labor shortage within the company Teva pharmaceuticals, one of the top manufacturers of the medication.

“Things you can do is try other pharmacies try other brands, go to chain pharmacies, independent pharmacies and, sometimes, that can be overcome,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx, family practice physician.

We went to the Pharmacy Shop in Lexington and found out there are other reasons Adderall is struggling to fill the medicine cabinet.

“We’re told the demand is outpacing the product for availability right now,” said Dr. Clarence Sullivan, Pharmacy Shop owner.

ADHD also has another demographic, adults, meaning more prescriptions.

“We are finding adults have the same issues and may have had the same issues for most of their life,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says his pharmacy has Adderall on hand, for now, but he knows he can’t control the supplier.

“The only thing we can do is stay on top of any medication that is there in our wholesaler and get it just as quickly as we can,” Sullivan said.

Dr. Foxx says generic ADHD meds may be an option if you can’t find Adderall.

