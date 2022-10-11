Semi-truck fire causing backup on Versailles bridge

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck fire is causing traffic trouble in Woodford County.

The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on Bluegrass Parkway early Tuesday morning.

WKYT’s crew at the scene says the incident is causing backups in both directions.

The westbound lanes reopened around 8:45 a.m. At this point, the eastbound lanes where the semi is located, are still blocked.

Multiple agencies are working the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

