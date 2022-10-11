Semi-truck fire causing backup on Versailles bridge

Bridge blocked due to semi-truck fire
Bridge blocked due to semi-truck fire(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck fire is causing traffic trouble in Woodford County.

The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on Bluegrass Parkway early Tuesday morning.

WKYT’s crew at the scene says the incident is causing backups in both directions.

The westbound lanes reopened around 8:45 a.m. At this point, the eastbound lanes where the semi is located, are still blocked.

Multiple agencies are working the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

The pattern gets wet for a couple of days.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another milder push of air.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stick in the 70s
Allen Congleton was directing traffic on Ky. Route 57 in Lewis Co. when he was struck by a...
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
More than $5 million granted to flood victims thanks to donations to Ky. nonprofit