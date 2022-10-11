Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available

“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern...
“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.(Kentucky Rising)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are almost sold out again for Tuesday night’s Kentucky Rising concert.

Country music stars and Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers will perform at Rupp Arena to raise money for flood victims.

100% of the proceeds will go to relief and recovery.

We checked Ticketmaster Tuesday morning and only two tickets were left.

If you can’t make it, the concert will also be livestreamed for $20.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

