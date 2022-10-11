Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler accidentally was left behind in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather in central Florida.

She wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later on Monday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Police Lights
Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
Renaissance Towers, a high-rise condominium building, has been deemed unsafe by Horry County...
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by One Lexington Director Devine Carama and Community Response...
Funding announced to support grassroots efforts to stop gun violence in Lexington
“Kentucky Rising,” a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern...
Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available