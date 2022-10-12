Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Few Strong Storms

By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a full-blown fall cold front rolling into the region and it’s bringing the potential for strong storms with it. This front is the first of two big fall fronts I’m tracking over the next week and change.

Winds are very gusty out there today and will top 30mph at times and that’s without storms. Temps spike deep into the 70s as we touch off a scattered shower or storm through the early part of the afternoon.

By late afternoon and evening, a few lines of strong storms will likely develop and race eastward across the state. This line looks to increase as it gets into central and eastern Kentucky with damaging winds a possibility.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in the low-end risk for severe storms through tonight.

Some rainfall totals may exceed 1″ in a few spots, especially across the eastern half of the state.

The cold behind this system isn’t quite as impressive because of the next system rolls in a bit quicker for the weekend. Still, highs Thursday and Friday are way down compared to today with frosty cold temps for Friday morning.

How this next system works through here continues to be a work in progress, but the models all agree on a faster arrival with the threat for some showers and storms on Saturday into early Sunday. That would be followed by much colder air.

