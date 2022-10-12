City officials focusing on downtown safety ahead of Breeders’ Cup Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Downtown safety is on the minds of Lexington officials as the Breeders’ Cup approaches.

“We already have a lot of people downtown enjoying restaurants and other attractions, and we expect crowds to grow even larger for the Breeders’ Cup and the Breeders’ Cup Festival,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The Breeders’ Cup races are set for Nov. 4 and 5. The Breeders’ Cup Festival will be held Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.

“More police and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office are present downtown, a request heard from business owners and the community at large. They have been especially helpful on weekends, and will be invaluable during the Breeders’ Cup Festival,” Gorton said.

City officials say they have taken numerous steps to improve safety, including an increased public safety presence downtown, closing Tandy Park Centennial Park an hour earlier at 2 a.m., new signage and improved lighting at Tandy, new lighting in parking lots, and restricted on-street parking along Short Street near the park.

The city is also working with downtown business owners through a Downtown Safety Work Group to identify additional steps to improve safety. “Our downtown businesses have been very supportive and helpful,” Gorton said.

The Downtown Lexington Management District is providing funding for increased public safety presence in the downtown area. City officials say additional funding has also been approved for police overtime during the Breeders’ Cup Festival.

The schedule for Breeders’ Cup Festival events is available at www.breederscupfestival.com.

