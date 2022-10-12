Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding.

It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.

Thousands descended on Rupp Arena for Kentucky Rising, a benefit concert featuring some of Kentucky’s biggest names in music.

ARH is hosted a pre-concert party to celebrate the occasion.

ARH CEO and president Hollie Phillips said the organization has invited more than 40 flood survivors to take part in this night. ARH has also partnered with new frontier to create Appalachia merchandise for sale…with all of the proceeds going towards supporting the flood-ravaged region.

Phillips says 172 of her own employees lost everything in the flooding this summer. So she appreciates the support of fellow Kentuckians and hopes as many people as turned up to hear some good tunes for a good cause.

“We’re so hopeful that people can join in tonight whether it’s here in person or live streamed and let’s just have a little celebration tonight,” ARH President/CEO Hollie Phillips told WKYT.

Tonight we heard from some of those flood survivors who shared their story with us and spoke about what it meant to be a part of a night like this after having been through so much over the past couple of months.

If you wanted to watch the livestream of the concert, it costed 20 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.