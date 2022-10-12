Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert

WKYT News at 6:00 PM
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding.

It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.

Thousands descended on Rupp Arena for Kentucky Rising, a benefit concert featuring some of Kentucky’s biggest names in music.

ARH is hosted a pre-concert party to celebrate the occasion.

ARH CEO and president Hollie Phillips said the organization has invited more than 40 flood survivors to take part in this night. ARH has also partnered with new frontier to create Appalachia merchandise for sale…with all of the proceeds going towards supporting the flood-ravaged region.

Phillips says 172 of her own employees lost everything in the flooding this summer. So she appreciates the support of fellow Kentuckians and hopes as many people as turned up to hear some good tunes for a good cause.

“We’re so hopeful that people can join in tonight whether it’s here in person or live streamed and let’s just have a little celebration tonight,” ARH President/CEO Hollie Phillips told WKYT.

Tonight we heard from some of those flood survivors who shared their story with us and spoke about what it meant to be a part of a night like this after having been through so much over the past couple of months.

If you wanted to watch the livestream of the concert, it costed 20 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
Bridge blocked due to semi-truck fire
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
School board discusses impact of nationwide Adderall shortage on FCPS students
Deputies in Madison County are taking part in some unique training to better handle situations...
Deputies undergo training to better handle situations involving people with autism
A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any...
Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying