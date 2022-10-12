Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report.

WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died.

Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Her family said she died in her sleep.

We are told she died at her son Phil’s home in Chelsea, Alabama.

Her visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Whitesburg First Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow.

Letcher Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

