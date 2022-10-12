Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report.

WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died.

Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Her family said she died in her sleep.

We are told she died at her son Phil’s home in Chelsea, Alabama.

Her visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Whitesburg First Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow.

Letcher Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge blocked due to semi-truck fire
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Questions are being raised after a southern Kentucky man left, made some strange phone calls...
Foul play now suspected in disappearance of Wayne Co. man, sheriff says

Latest News

The state’s highest court is hearing arguments about a controversial education bill passed last...
Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments about controversial education bill
File image
City officials focusing on downtown safety ahead of Breeders’ Cup Festival
There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery County.
Most of Montgomery County under boil water advisory
We'll track a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast